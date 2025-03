Saturday Sessions: Lucy Dacus performs "Big Deal" Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus is back with her first solo project in four years. "Forever Is A Feeling" follows Dacus' whirlwind, Grammy-winning success with the supergroup Boygenius. She wrote the songs on tour and was inspired by her romance with bandmate Julien Baker. Now, from "Forever Is A Feeling," here is Lucy Dacus with "Big Deal."