Saturday Sessions: LP performs "Lost On You" This morning on Saturday Sessions: a return visit from LP. In 2012, one of her songs was used in a Citibank ad. Her sound was so compelling that thousands sought out the source and propelled her emerging career. She's released six albums, written songs for the likes of Cher and Rihanna, and is about to embark on a world tour. Performing from Los Angeles, here is LP with "Lost on You."