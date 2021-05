Saturday Sessions: Lord Huron performs "Not Dead Yet" Lord Huron's band's name came from frontman Ben Schneider's love for his native Michigan. Now based in LA, the group earned wide acclaim with "The Night We Met," the triple-platinum single from their second album. Their latest hit has just spent five weeks atop Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay chart. For this week's Saturday Sessions, Lord Huron performs "Not Dead Yet," from their just-released album "Long Lost."