Saturday Sessions: Local Natives perform “Statues in the Garden (Arras)” Southern California band Local Natives met at an Orange County high school before attending UCLA and then moving into a house in Silver Lake, where they created their first album — “Gorilla Manor.” Three albums later, they’ve toured the world, played festivals from Coachella to Glastonbury and hit the top 10 on the alternative charts. This fall they released their latest EP, “Sour Lemon.” The band now joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “Statues in the Garden (Arras).”