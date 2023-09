Saturday Sessions: Laufey performs "Lovesick" Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey pursued music from a young age, heading to the United States for college. Her recording career began shortly after that, and in 2022, her debut album rose on the charts. Her latest album just made the biggest debut for a jazz album in Spotify's history. From "Bewitched," here is Laufey with "Lovesick."