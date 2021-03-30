Saturday Sessions: Lake Street Dive performs "Nobody's Stopping You Now" Lake Street Dive makes a return visit to Saturday Sessions. The group came together almost two decades ago, formed by students at Boston's New England Conservatory of Music. They produced six studio albums and their 2018 collection debuted at number four on Billboard's Top Albums Chart. On Friday, they released their seventh album, "Obviously." Performing from Brooklyn, here is Lake Street Drive with "Nobody's Stopping You Now."