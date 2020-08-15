Saturday Sessions: Kathleen Edwards performs “Options Open” Kathleen Edwards was one of the most acclaimed young songwriters on the indie music scene in the early 2000s. By 2012, her fourth album, “Voyageur,” became her highest-charting album yet. Now, after spending years away from music and running coffee shop Quitters in Canada, Edwards is writing songs again and has even come out with a new album, “Total Freedom,” amid the coronavirus pandemic. She joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “Options Open.”