Saturday Sessions: Jesse Malin performs “Meet Me at the End of the World" Jesse Malin has been a musical icon New York City’s East Village for decades, but a medical emergency last year put his life and career in jeopardy. Now, he and some A-list friends have released “Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin,” a celebration of his life and music. Here is Jesse Malin with “Meet Me at the End of the World."