Saturday Sessions: Jeremie Albino performs "Rolling Down the 405" Singer-songwriter Jeremie Albino started his music career by busking in Toronto. Soon, his electrifying live performances were drawing big crowds, and he started playing packed venues across the country. He put out an acclaimed debut album in 2019, and just released his fourth full-length studio collection. Now, making his national television debut, here is Jeremie Albino with “Rolling Down the 405."