Saturday Sessions: iDKHOW performs “Leave Me Alone”

Musical duo I Don't Know How But They Found Me, also known as iDKHOW, joins this week's Saturday Sessions. Multi-instrumentalist Dallon Weekes, formerly of the band "Panic! At The Disco," along with drummer Ryan Seaman formed the group in 2016. Late last year, they released a debut album, "Razzmatazz," which has scored more than 300 million streams, critical praise. iDKHOW joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to perform their song "Leave Me Alone."
