Saturday Sessions: Hiss Golden Messenger performs "Glory Strums" Hiss Golden Messenger returns to Saturday Sessions. Lead singer MC Taylor founded the band in North Carolina back in 2007. Since then, they've earned legions of fans, toured the world, and released ten previous studio albums. Their latest album, "Quietly Blowing It," came out earlier this summer. Hiss Golden Messenger performs "Glory Strums" from Chapel Hill.