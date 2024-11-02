Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Hippo Campus performs "Everything At Once"

The four members of indie rock band Hippo Campus met while attending a Minnesota performing arts high school, and hit it big with the release of their first EP after graduating. Since then, they've just gotten bigger and better, selling out shows around the world and putting out multiple studio albums, including their newest release, "Flood," which was hailed as their best work yet. From "Flood," here is Hippo Campus with "Everything At Once."
