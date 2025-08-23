Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Hayes Carll performs "We're Only Human"

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hayes Carll grew up outside of Houston and got his start performing in clubs along the Texas Gulf Coast. His debut album was released in 2002 and his follow-up records have landed him at the top of the U.S. charts, with five songs featured in the hit TV series "Yellowstone." His tenth full-length studio album, "We're Only Human," was released two weeks ago to high praise. Here's Hayes Carll with "We're Only Human."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue