Saturday Sessions: Hayes Carll performs "Stay Here Awhile" Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hayes Carll grew up outside of Houston and got his start performing in clubs along the Texas Gulf Coast. His debut album was released in 2002 and his follow-up records have landed him at the top of the U.S. charts, with five songs featured in the hit TV series "Yellowstone." His tenth full-length studio album, "We're Only Human," was released two weeks ago to high praise. Here's Hayes Carll with "Stay Here Awhile."