Saturday Sessions: Gracie Abrams and Aaron Dessner perform "I Know It Won't Work" Gracie Abrams is having a break-out year, opening 30 dates for Taylor Swifts "Eras" tour, before beginning her own international tour later this month. She has been performing accoustic shows with Grammy-winner Aaron Dessner, the producer of her new album "Good Riddance." Here is Gracie Abrams and Aaron Dessner with "I Know It Won't Work."