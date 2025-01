Saturday Sessions: Franz Ferdinand performs "Audacious" The band Franz Ferdinand formed in Glasgow, Scotland in 2002, then released their self-titled debut album two years later. Their fame skyrocketed, and in the past 20 years, they've released five studio albums and been nominated for Grammy Awards. Their sixth album, "The Human Fear," is set to be released next week. Now, from that album, here is Franz Ferdinand with "Audacious."