Saturday Sessions: Fontaines D.C. performs "Jackie Down The Line" Fontaines D.C. joins this week's Saturday Sessions. It's been quite a ride for the post-punk band. They're the first Irish act since U2 to be nominated for best rock album at the Grammy Awards. Their latest collection just debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. charts. For Saturday Sessions, Fontaines D.C. performs "Jackie Down The Line."