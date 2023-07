Saturday Sessions: First Aid Kit performs "Out Of My Head" Swedish sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg have made a name for themselves worldwide. Performing under the name First Aid Kit, they have been nominated as the Best International Group at the U.K. BRIT Awards several times. They recently released their fifth studio album. Now from the new, deluxe edition of "Palomino," here is First Aid Kit with "Out Of My Head."