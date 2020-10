Saturday Sessions: Delta Spirit performs “The Pressure” Formed in Southern California in 2005, indie rock band Delta Spirit had a decade-long run until 2015, when after their acclaimed album “Into The Wide,” the band took a nearly six year break. A simple jam session helped bring them back together, and now they’ve made it official with a new album, “What Is There,” released in September. They join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “The Pressure.”