Saturday Sessions: Dawes performs “Still Feel Like A Kid” Southern California rock band Dawes emerged in 2009, drawing notice for their rich vocal harmonies in the Laurel Canyon tradition of Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. They built a loyal following and produced chart-topping albums, including “Good Luck With Whatever,” their seventh studio collection, which came out in October. They join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “Still Feel Like A Kid.”