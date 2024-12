Saturday Sessions: David Shaw performs "Shaken" Acclaimed singer-songwriter David Shaw might be best known as the frontman for "The Revivalists," but his 2021 self-titled solo album was a hit with fans and critics alike. This past year, he released his second solo effort "Take A Look Inside." The intensely personal relationship focuses on life, relationships and fatherhood. Now, from "Take A Look Inside," here is David Shaw with "Shaken."