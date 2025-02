Saturday Sessions: Cymande performs "How We Roll" British band Cymande curated a cult following in the 1970s, but they cemented their legacy decades later, when hip-hop artists from De La Soul to the Wu-Tang Clan to the Fugees discovered and sampled some of their iconic songs. Now, Cymande is out with a brand-new album. From "Renascence," here is Cymande with "How We Roll."