Saturday Sessions: Chvrches performs "He Said She Said" Scotting synth-pop trio Chvrches is marking a decade since they came together in Glasgow. Aware of each other's talents, they got together in a basement studio, started crafting songs and realized they might have a future as a band. Since then, they've released four albums including their latest, "Screen Violence," which came out last week. Chvrches performs "He Said She Said."