Saturday Sessions: Christone "Kingfish" Ingram performs “662”

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram grew up singing the blues and now he's living the life. At just 23 years old, he took home his first Grammy award earlier this month for his album “662.” For “Saturday Sessions,” Kingfish performs “662.”
