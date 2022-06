Saturday Sessions: Christian Lee Hutson performs “Lose This Number” Hailing from Los Angeles, Christian Lee Hutson started playing guitar at age 12. After two self-released albums, he met up with Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst, who helped produced his new collection. Hutson begins his first headline tour in July and then opens for Bridgers starting in mid-August. Performing from his album “Beginners,” Christian Lee Hutson with Phoebe Bridgers performs "Lose This Number.”