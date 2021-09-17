Saturday Sessions: Chris Stapleton performs "Starting Over” Chris Stapleton was born in Kentucky but he began his career in Nashville. He played with several bands until his 2015 debut solo album "Traveler" hit number-one on the billboard charts and went five-times platinum. His follow-up won the CMA for "Album of The Year," and the Grammy for "Best Country Album." In 2020 he released his fourth studio collection, “Starting Over,” which just earned him another seven CMA nominations. For Saturday Sessions, Chris Stapleton performs "Starting Over.”