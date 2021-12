Saturday Sessions: Cautious Clay performs "Wildfire” Cautious Clay joins this week’s “Saturday Sessions.” Born in Cleveland and classically trained, Clay’s 2016 debut single "Cold War" scored 100 million streams. He's co-written songs with John Mayer and John Legend and has been sampled by Taylor Swift. His debut album "Deadpan Love" came out this summer. For “Saturday Sessions,” Cautious Clay performs "Wildfire."