Saturday Sessions: Cactus Blossoms perform "Something's Got A Hold On Me" Brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum started playing gigs together at local bars in Minnesota, wowing audiences with rich vocal harmonies. The pair recorded their debut album in 2016 and became known as the Cactus Blossoms, touring nationwide and appearing in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" revival. This summer, they released their fourth album, "Every Time I Think About You." From that album, here are the Cactus Blossoms with "Something's Got A Hold On Me."