Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Cactus Blossoms perform "Something's Got A Hold On Me"

Brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum started playing gigs together at local bars in Minnesota, wowing audiences with rich vocal harmonies. The pair recorded their debut album in 2016 and became known as the Cactus Blossoms, touring nationwide and appearing in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" revival. This summer, they released their fourth album, "Every Time I Think About You." From that album, here are the Cactus Blossoms with "Something's Got A Hold On Me."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.