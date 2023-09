Saturday Sessions: Briston Maroney performs "Chaos Party" Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, Briston Maroney got his start playing shows in Nashville. That led to a recording career and a debut album that quickly went gold and was recently certified platinum. Now, he's getting ready for a North American headline tour and has just released his second studio album. From "Ultrapure," here is Briston Maroney with "Chaos Party."