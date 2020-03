Brandy Clark performs "Love is a Fire" Brandy Clark grew up in a small Washington state town, learning how to sing and write songs from her mother. When she arrived in Nashville, she fist lent her talents to other artists like Miranda Lambert and Casey Musgraves before stepping into the spotlight herself. She recently released her third collection, “Your Life as a Record.” Brandy Clark joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “Love is a Fire.”