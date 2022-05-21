Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Bonnie Raitt performs “Love Letter"

Singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt has been eagerly waiting to get back on the road and her fans have waited six long years for her brand-new album,” Just Like That.” For “Saturday Sessions,” Raitt performs “Love Letter.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.