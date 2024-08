Saturday Sessions: Blind Pilot performs "Brave" Blind Pilot, the "crown jewel of Oregon indie folk," started out in 2006 as a duo before gradually growing to include more members over the years. Things took off from there, with numerous albums and tours until the band took a break in 2016. Now, after nearly a decade off-stage, Blind Pilot is back with their newest album, "In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain." From that album, here is Blind Pilot with "Brave."