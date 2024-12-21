Saturday Sessions: Ben Folds performs "The Christmas Song" Legendary singer-songwriter Ben Folds rose to fame with his band, "Ben Folds Five," before launching a solo career in the early 200s. Since then, he's recorded multiple studio albums and established himself as one of the most ambitious and versatile performers of his generation. This past October, he released his first Christmas collection, "Sleigher," featuring a mix of original songs and reimagined classics. Now from "Sleigher," here is Ben Folds with "The Christmas Song."