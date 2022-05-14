Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Bear’s Den performs "Spiders”

Formed in 2012, Bear's Den won critical praise for the group's first album. On Friday, the British folk rock band released their fourth studio album, "Blue Hours." For Saturday Sessions, Bear’s Den performs "Spiders.”
