Saturday Sessions: Bayker Blankenship performs "Tennessee Sunset" Singer-songwriter Bayker Blankenship was born and raised in Tennessee and taught himself how to play guitar in high school. He started recording covers and posting them online in 2022, and became one of country music's fastest rising stars after an original tune went viral online. This past July, he released his first EP. Now making his national television debut on Saturday Sessions, here is Bayker Blankenship with "Tennessee Sunset."