Saturday Sessions: Bahamas performs “Trick To Happy” Born near Toronto, singer-songwriter Afie Jurvanen taught himself guitar — and recorded his debut album in rural Ontario. Taking the name Bahamas, his 2018 collection “Earthtones” earned him both a Grammy nod and a Canadian Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year, his second award in that category. A fifth collection, “Sad Hunk,” came out in October. Bahamas joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” along with The 400 Unit to perform “Trick To Happy.”