Saturday Sessions: Ashley McBryde performs “Sparrow” Arkansas native Ashley McBryde said she learned how to sing in a biker bar, and that authenticity has never worn off. Her major label debut earned her three Grammy nominations and got her named “New Artist of the Year” at the CMA Awards. McBryde’s latest collection, “Never Will,” came out in April. She joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “Sparrow”