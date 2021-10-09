Live

Saturday Sessions: Anderson East sings "Drugs"

Growing up in Alabama, Anderson East wrote and performed his first song for his seventh-grade talent show. The Grammy-nominee is now out with his fourth studio album, "Maybe We Never Die." East joins "Saturday Sessions" to perform the song "Drugs."
