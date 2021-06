Saturday Sessions: Amythyst Kiah performs "Wild Turkey” Amythyst Kiah was raised in Tennessee. She was a rising star when she was invited to join "Our Native Daughters,"— a super-group featuring Rhiannon Giddens that paid tribute to the struggles of black women through history. One of her songs on that album earned a 2019 Grammy Nomination. That song also appears on her just-released solo album: "Wary and Strange." Performing for Saturday Sessions, here is Amythyst Kiah with "Wild Turkey."