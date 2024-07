Saturday Sessions: Amos Lee performs "Built To Fall" Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amos Lee returns to Saturday Sessions. The Philadelphia native known for his soulful voice worked as a teacher and bartender before giving music a try - and now, two decades later, Lee has recorded 10 studio albums. An eleventh album is set to be released next month, ahead of a tour with the Indigo Girls in the fall. Now, from his new album "Transmissions," here is Amos Lee with "Built To Fall."