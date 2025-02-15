Saturday Sessions: Aloe Blacc performs "Don't Go Alone" California native Aloe Blacc first rose to fame in Europe in the early 2000s, before hitting it big in the U.S. Things really took off for him in 2013, when his song "Wake Me Up" became a worldwide hit. On Feb. 28, the multi-platinum artist is set to release his highly anticipated studio album "Stand Together," his first new music in five years. Each track is paired with a cause that inspires the singer. Now, from that new album, here is Aloe Blacc with "Don't Go Alone."