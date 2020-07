Saturday Sessions: Aloe Blacc performs Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc has been creating music for the past 25 years. The California native rose to fame in the early 2000s in Europe before climbing the charts in the U.S. He has released three solo studio albums, with his fourth, “All Love Everything,” set to come out in the fall. He joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform his take on Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.”