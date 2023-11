Saturday Sessions: Abby Hamilton performs "Lucky" Born and raised in Kentucky, Abby Hamilton grew up in a musical family. Her parents, aunts and siblings were all singers and musicians. Hamilton started singing in church, then discovered songwriting in college, leading to a recording career, her current national tour and a debut album. Now, from her debut album, "#1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo)," here is Abby Hamilton with "Lucky."