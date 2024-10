Saturday Sessions: Aaron Frazer performs “Fly Away” Aaron Frazer honed his musical interest from a young age, learning the drums at 9 years old. He went on to study music at Indiana University, but his big break came when he formed the now-acclaimed R&B group Durand Jones & the Indications. In 2021, he released his lauded solo debut, followed by a second collection this summer. Now, from his most recent album “Into The Blue,” here is Aaron Frazer with “Fly Away.”