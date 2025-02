Saturday Sessions: 49 Winchester performs "Fast Asleep" Southwest Virginia-based group 49 Winchester is one of alt-country's fastest rising bands. Formed 10 years ago, the band broke through with their 2022 album "Fortune Favors the Bold." This past summer, they released "Leavin' This Holler," their highly-anticipated follow-up. Now, from that album, here are 49 Winchester with "Fast Asleep."