Sara Bareilles on her new live album, missing audiences, feeling depressed during pandemic Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles talks with Anthony Mason about her new live album, "Amidst the Chaos: Live from the Hollywood Bowl," starring in a new Peacock comedy, "Girls5eva," and how she dealt with depression during the pandemic. Bareilles also discusses the return to live music, and whether she might take the stage in a "Waitress" revival on Broadway in the fall.