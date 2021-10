Santa Fe County sheriff says lead projectile recovered from set of Alec Baldwin film Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said a live round was likely used in the gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin last week, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust." Police affidavits also shared interviews with the film's assistant director, who said he did not fully examine the gun used by Baldwin for live rounds before declaring it cold. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.