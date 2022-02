Samm Henshaw performs “Grow The son of a reverend, British singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw grew up with gospel music. He began writing his own songs for church when he was just 15. In 2015, he released his breakthrough EP and began touring with artists like Chance the Rapper and Tori Kelly. Now, he's out with his debut album "Untidy Soul." For Saturday Sessions, Samm Henshaw performs "Grow.”