Ryan Ruocco breaks down women’s Final Four The Women’s Final Four begins Friday in Cleveland. Iowa superstar Caitilin Clark and her team take on UConn as the Hawkeyes look to make their second title game in as many years. South Carolina will battle NC State, with the Gamecocks just two wins away from an undefeated season. Ryan Ruocco, ESPN’s lead play-by-play broadcaster for the Women’s Final Four, breaks it down.