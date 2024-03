Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, "Oppenheimer" and more 2024 Oscars highlights "Oppenheimer" won best picture during the 2024 Academy Awards Sunday, dominating seven categories throughout the night. Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Ryan Gosling and Jimmy Kimmel also shined bright during this year's ceremony. Nigel Smith, a senior movies editor at People, joins CBS News with a look at the highlights.